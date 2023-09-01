Lautoka in dominant form in Netball Championship

[Supplied]

Two Lautoka Under-19 teams have made it to the semi-finals of the Digicel Punjas National Netball Championship.

Lautoka Dazzling Stars defeated Nasinu 25-13 while Lautoka Baby Stars edged Tailevu 1 19-13.

The other teams made it past the quarter-finals are Fiji Secondary Schools and Nadroga 2.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga 2 beat Kadavu 20-17 and Fiji Secondary School thumped Tailevu (2) 34-3.

Tomorrow, Lautoka Baby Stars will face Fiji Secondary School and Nadroga 2 to battle Lautoka Dazzling Stars in the semi-final fixtures.

Lautoka Stars have also been dominating the Premier division, edging Tailevu Yellow 17-16 in round one, beating Nadroga 21-16 in the second round and powering through 23-18 against Nasinu in the third round.

Secondary Schools is also in impressive form, beating Nasinu 27-18 and later defeating Tailevu 1 20-17.

Nadroga defeated Nasinu 20-12 in its only win in the round-robin matches so far.