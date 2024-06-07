Gukirewa rebounds from injury for Pearls’ debut

Fiji Pearls rookie Elenoa Gukirewa

Fiji Pearls rookie Elenoa Gukirewa says she is amazed at her recovery journey from a knee injury within the span of a year.

The 22-year-old, who is currently with the Fiji Pearls in Brisbane for the PacificAus Sports Netball Series next week says she spent much of last year recovering from the injury and did not expect to get a call-up to the national side this early.

As one of four new players named in the squad, the Kadavu lass says she is eager to learn as much as she can from the experience in playing against international teams in the six-day tournament.

“This year is the first time for me to be getting back on the court, which I am pretty excited about and the training and going from home to the training venues and having two training sessions per day, it’s just been hard but I’m glad that I was able to get through that and be selected for the national side.”

Gukirewa, who can play at centre and wing defence says despite being nervous about playing for the first time on the international stage, she is ready to prove her worth on the court.

The Fiji Pearls will take on Singapore in their opening game in the PacificAus Sports Series next Monday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.