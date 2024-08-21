Good start for netball competition

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball vice president Josua Qalo says the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Finals got off to an impressive start, as fans, parents and supporters came out in numbers for day one of the competition.

The tournament, featuring 132 teams, was held at the Vodafone Arena, National Netball Centre and LICI Multipurpose Court in Suva.

Qalo adds that the opening day of the tournament has already revealed a lot of rivalry and competition between teams, and they are excited for what the rest of the tournament holds.

The three-day tournament features teams from around the country, including Rotuma High School who will be competing for the first time.