Fiji Pearls reveal Western and Eastern squads for off-season camp

[Source: Supplied]

A western and central Fiji Pearls squad was announced by Fiji Pearls head coach Una Rokoura at the conclusion of the FinanceHub Super League main final between Suva Swifts IGA and Lautoka Stars.

The central squad is made up of players from Tailevu Doves, Nasinu Tactix and Suva.

Swifts while the Western squad comprises players from Nadroga Stallions, Nadi Netball and Lautoka Stars.

Article continues after advertisement

The extended squads will participate in selection camps held in Lautoka and Suva during the offseason, leading up to the final squad selection.

Apart from the Pearls final team, two Fiji A West and Fiji A Central will also be selected where they will be part of the high performance program within their districts.

Coach Rokoura says that the players have been identified during the 2024 Netball season.

“These players will undergo a training selection camp with their respective squad. At the end of these camp we will name the Fiji Pearls Squad Fiji a Central Squad & Fiji a Western Squad. Pearl’s squad will consist of 17 players while the Fiji A’s will have 15 each.”

She adds the importance of setting up two Fiji A squads is to increase their pool of players within our HP Player Pool.

Rokoura says this is one of their big grey areas during our 2022-2023 WNC Campaign and this opportunity will allow all good and potential players a fair chance to be part of the HP system.

Central Selection

1 Unaisi Rauluni GS | GA Suva

2 Maliana Rusivakula GA | GS Suva

3 Matila Vocea GS Suva

4 Jimaima Kete GA | WA | C Suva

5 Cilia Lewatu GA | WA Suva

6 Aliti Vunivalu GS Nasinu

7 Tokasa Gukirewa C | WA Suva

8 Tuipolotu Vulimailaucala C | WA Suva

9 Loraini Waqanidrola WD Suva

10 Cathy Babale C | WA Nasinu

11 Joana Vulaca C | WD | WA Nasinu

12 Anaseini Nauqe C | WA Suva

13 Avelina Navue C | WD Suva

14 Di Mere Derenalagi GD | GK Suva

15 Kalesi Tawake GD | WD Suva

16 Mereseini Drua GK Nasinu

17 Elenoa Kaibau GK Tailevu

18 Seruwaia Radiva GD | WD Suva

19 Loata Natoga GD | WD Suva

20 Reama Verekauta GK Suva

21 Elenoa Gukirewa GD | WD Suva

22 Lusiana Likudomole C | WA Suva

23 Meme Baleiyanuca WA Suva

Western Selection

Name Position District

1 Robyn Vula GS | GA Nadroga

2 Tarusila Sito GS FSS BA

3 Sereana Viriviri GK Nadi

4 Di Salote Kaibau GS | GK Lautoka

5 Shopie Hicks GS | GA FSS [Tavua]

6 Melania Rokoua C | WA Lautoka

7 Lanieta Kubunaceva C | WA Nadroga

8 Rosie Batimala C | WA Nadroga

9 Siteri Kekewai C | WA Nadroga

10 Makereta Lesuma WA | GA Lautoka

11 Elenoa Nawai WD | GD Nadi

12 Verenaisi Sawana GD | WD Lautoka

13 Alumita Rakuro GD | GK Lautoka

14 Titilia Buloubuli GK Nadroga

15 Mereoni Kuru WD | GD Lautoka

16 Lusiana Ledewa WD | GD Nadroga

17 Leoni Kamila GD | GK Nadroga

18 Ilisapeci Lagi WA | C Lautoka

19 Maria Ralase WA | WD Lautoka

20 Cathy Jane Naqesa GS | GA Lautoka

21 Mere Kuru GD | WD Lautoka

22 Yvonne Nalewabau GD | WD Lautoka

23 Asilika Tora GA | WA Lautoka

24 Salote Vosa GK | GD | WD Lautoka