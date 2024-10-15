Fiji Pearls reveal Western and Eastern squads for off-season camp

[Source: Supplied]
A western and central Fiji Pearls squad was announced by Fiji Pearls head coach Una Rokoura at the conclusion of the FinanceHub Super League main final between Suva Swifts IGA and Lautoka Stars.
The central squad is made up of players from Tailevu Doves, Nasinu Tactix and Suva.
Swifts while the Western squad comprises players from Nadroga Stallions, Nadi Netball and Lautoka Stars.
The extended squads will participate in selection camps held in Lautoka and Suva during the offseason, leading up to the final squad selection.
Apart from the Pearls final team, two Fiji A West and Fiji A Central will also be selected where they will be part of the high performance program within their districts.
Coach Rokoura says that the players have been identified during the 2024 Netball season.
“These players will undergo a training selection camp with their respective squad. At the end of these camp we will name the Fiji Pearls Squad Fiji a Central Squad & Fiji a Western Squad. Pearl’s squad will consist of 17 players while the Fiji A’s will have 15 each.”
She adds the importance of setting up two Fiji A squads is to increase their pool of players within our HP Player Pool.
Rokoura says this is one of their big grey areas during our 2022-2023 WNC Campaign and this opportunity will allow all good and potential players a fair chance to be part of the HP system.
Central Selection
1 Unaisi Rauluni GS | GA Suva
2 Maliana Rusivakula GA | GS Suva
3 Matila Vocea GS Suva
4 Jimaima Kete GA | WA | C Suva
5 Cilia Lewatu GA | WA Suva
6 Aliti Vunivalu GS Nasinu
7 Tokasa Gukirewa C | WA Suva
8 Tuipolotu Vulimailaucala C | WA Suva
9 Loraini Waqanidrola WD Suva
10 Cathy Babale C | WA Nasinu
11 Joana Vulaca C | WD | WA Nasinu
12 Anaseini Nauqe C | WA Suva
13 Avelina Navue C | WD Suva
14 Di Mere Derenalagi GD | GK Suva
15 Kalesi Tawake GD | WD Suva
16 Mereseini Drua GK Nasinu
17 Elenoa Kaibau GK Tailevu
18 Seruwaia Radiva GD | WD Suva
19 Loata Natoga GD | WD Suva
20 Reama Verekauta GK Suva
21 Elenoa Gukirewa GD | WD Suva
22 Lusiana Likudomole C | WA Suva
23 Meme Baleiyanuca WA Suva
Western Selection
Name Position District
1 Robyn Vula GS | GA Nadroga
2 Tarusila Sito GS FSS BA
3 Sereana Viriviri GK Nadi
4 Di Salote Kaibau GS | GK Lautoka
5 Shopie Hicks GS | GA FSS [Tavua]
6 Melania Rokoua C | WA Lautoka
7 Lanieta Kubunaceva C | WA Nadroga
8 Rosie Batimala C | WA Nadroga
9 Siteri Kekewai C | WA Nadroga
10 Makereta Lesuma WA | GA Lautoka
11 Elenoa Nawai WD | GD Nadi
12 Verenaisi Sawana GD | WD Lautoka
13 Alumita Rakuro GD | GK Lautoka
14 Titilia Buloubuli GK Nadroga
15 Mereoni Kuru WD | GD Lautoka
16 Lusiana Ledewa WD | GD Nadroga
17 Leoni Kamila GD | GK Nadroga
18 Ilisapeci Lagi WA | C Lautoka
19 Maria Ralase WA | WD Lautoka
20 Cathy Jane Naqesa GS | GA Lautoka
21 Mere Kuru GD | WD Lautoka
22 Yvonne Nalewabau GD | WD Lautoka
23 Asilika Tora GA | WA Lautoka
24 Salote Vosa GK | GD | WD Lautoka