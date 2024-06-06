Fiji Pearls ready to step up: Rokoura

The Fiji Pearls will be looking to make the most out of competing in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia next week.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says despite fielding a relatively young side, the players are eager to learn and will gain much-needed exposure by playing in an international tournament.

“The girls are inspired in the fact that they know they need to step up. We’ve lost a few of our senior players and they know they have to go out there and do the work, making sure the objective, the team’s strategies, goals is achieved.”

The former national netball captain and centre says world ranking will not matter on the court in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series as the team that turns up on the day and brings their A-game will win.

The Fiji Pearls, who are currently ranked 15th in the world will depart for Brisbane tomorrow.

They will take on Singapore in their opening game next Monday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.