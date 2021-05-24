Fiji Pearls head coach resigns

Fiji Pearls Head Coach Jenny Brazel has resigned from her position citing personal reasons.

Brazel who was appointed for the role for nine months, says it was one of the toughest decisions she has had to make.

She says she is thankful for the opportunities that Netball Fiji has provided her during the past few months and for the opportunity to be a part of the Netball community in Fiji.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says Brazel has made a huge impact in all areas of her role and they support her decision.

Sorovaki adds with Brazel’s help, plans and discussions are now underway, based on funding, to set up the Netball Fiji Academy.

She says work has begun on both a High-Performance Plan and a ‘Coach the Coaches’ Program with a plan to grow the numbers and technical capacity of local coaches.

Netball Fiji will announce Brazel’s replacement over the next few weeks.