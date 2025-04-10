Dispute arises over Netball sponsorship funds

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association President Navitalai Naivalu [left] and Netball Fiji President Ruby Ann Sorovaki

The Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association is requesting Netball Fiji to pay the outstanding sponsorship funds provided by Goodman Fielder Fiji, which were intended to support grassroots netball tournaments across the country.

Goodman Fielder Fiji initiated its partnership with the associations last year, providing $35,000 in sponsorship to help cover venue costs and other related expenses.

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association President Navitalai Naivalu was among the 15 association heads who recently left Netball Fiji’s Special General Meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalu explained that Goodman Fielder had provided $35,000 in sponsorship, which was processed through Netball Fiji, but the association only received $23,000, with Netball Fiji retaining $12,000.

“And this year, when we asked them to release the 12,000, to make payments for our courts for this year, they have said that they have deducted 3,500 as admin cost. But still now, when we have asked them to give us back the balance of 8,500, they are still saying that we have to come up with acquittals to them.”

Naivalu says that despite providing all necessary documentation, including receipts, they have not received the balance of $8,500.

He says that these funds belong to the students and are sponsored by Crest Chicken.

FBC Sports obtained a response from Netball Fiji via an email, which stated that they are currently unable to finalize financial reporting for the 2024 sponsorship due to outstanding acquittal reports from the Secondary Schools Netball Association.

Netball Fiji stated that despite formally requesting this information in February, they have not received a response, and while an Excel sheet was submitted, it lacked the necessary supporting documentation.

Netball Fiji added that they have made multiple attempts to communicate with the Association’s President and Treasurer to resolve the issue, but these attempts have been unsuccessful.

They said that the association will continue to engage with the association to ensure the acquittals are completed correctly, enabling the disbursement of the remaining funds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.