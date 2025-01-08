Bogidrau's sudden passing saddens World Netball

Former Fiji Netball President Wainikiti Bogidrau passed away yesterday at the age of 57.

Bogidrau, who was also World Netball’s Oceania Regional Director, was a senior manager at the Fiji National Provident Fund.

In a statement, World Netball says they were deeply saddened to learn of her very sudden passing.

It adds that Bogidrau had been an integral part of the Netball family for many years.

During this time, she made many friends and held several crucial leadership roles, which led to significant developments within Fiji, the Oceania region, and World Netball.

She began her netball administration journey over 20 years ago and served as the President of Netball Fiji from 2010 to 2020.

Bogidrau will be laid to rest next Friday.