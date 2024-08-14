Baby Pearls awaits overseas-based players

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster

Six overseas-based players will be joining the Fiji Baby Pearls side for the upcoming Rising Star tournament next week.

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster says the players are expected to arrive in the country over the next two days, where she hopes they will have enough time to have a few training sessions with the rest of the team before tournament starts.

The Fiji Baby Pearls side will be featuring two sides to the tournament, namely Fiji Blue and Fiji Black.

Kosters says playing against Australia and defending champions New Zealand will certainly boost the side in their preparation for the World Youth Cup next year.

“Six overseas-based players who are actually coming in, they were told that they needed to be for the Rising Star tournament to be considered for the national squad. They are in fact on their way, some will arrive tomorrow while some will be here on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the five-day tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.