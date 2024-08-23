ACS dethrones SGS in U19 netball championship

Adi Cakobau School’s Under-19 team has been crowned the new champion of the 2024 Crest Chicken Secondary Schools Netball competition after defeating last year’s winner, Suva Grammar School.

ACS claimed victory in a tightly contested match, securing a 20-19 win this afternoon at the Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

In other categories, Yat Sen Secondary has retained its Open Boys title after defeating a strong Swami Vivekananda College 16-12.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross College is the new 2024 Open Girls champion after an electrifying final against Saqani Secondary School.

Natabua High School is the new Under-17 champion after an intense final showdown against Suva Grammar School, winning 17-16.