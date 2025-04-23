12 locals in Baby Pearls squad depart today

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Netball Fiji has named a 15-member Baby Pearls squad set to depart for Townsville, Queensland in Australia today to compete in Netball Queensland’s Ruby North competition.

The tournament is part of Netball Queensland’s initiative to provide high-level competitive exposure for elite athletes from central and northern Queensland, and will serve as a key stepping stone in the Baby Pearls’ preparations for upcoming international fixtures.

Head coach Simone Nalatu says the tour will be a valuable experience for the young side as they face a range of opponents and playing styles.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re really excited to be part of the competition and the opportunity to play at a different level of netball. It’s fantastic that we’re able to bring the majority of our local players to get that much-needed exposure, learning about intensity, adaptability and different styles of play will be crucial as we gear up for the Netball World Youth Cup.”

The Baby Pearls are scheduled to play three matches.

Their first match is on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

Following the tour, six locally based players will remain in Australia for a two-week High Performance Training Program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.