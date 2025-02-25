Rugby

Nayacalevu joins Ospreys as injury cover

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

February 25, 2025 7:39 am

Running back: Fiji centre Waisea Nayacalevu (R), pictured in action against Wales in November, is joining Welsh regional side the Ospreys

Former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has joined Ospreys as a replacement for Owen Watkin, who sustained a serious knee injury during Wales’ Six Nations opener against France.

With Watkin ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Nayacalevu is set to bolster the squad for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old centre recently signed with Sale for the 2024-25 season after a stint with Toulon, where he moved following a decade-long career at Stade Français.

Reflecting on his move to the Welsh side, Nayacalevu expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge:

“It’s a real honour to be signing with the Ospreys. There’s some world-class talent here, and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them.”

Ospreys are currently 13th in the United Rugby Championship and remain hopeful of securing a play-off spot by finishing in the top eight.

They are also preparing for a European Challenge Cup last-16 clash against Scarlets in early April.

Nayacalevu believes his experience will be valuable to the squad as they push for success.

