Nayacalevu has resigned as acting PS: Mazey

Rovereto Nayacalevu [Source: FRU]

Fiji Rugby Union Trustees chair Peter Mazey has confirmed that new FRU Chief Executive officer Rovereto Nayacalevu has resigned as acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry before taking up his role at Rugby House.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Mazey says he received the confirmation from the Public Service Commission chair Luke Rokovada.

Mazey says he also had phone call with Rokovada regarding the issue.

He adds that Nayacalevu is also finishing up some work at the Ministry of Forestry and Fisheries.

The FRU Trustees Chair made the comments after Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said he is yet to be formally advised on the appointment of Nayacalevu.

While addressing the media in Labasa today, Saukuru confirms that Nayacalevu is still the acting PS for Fisheries and Forestry as he is yet to tender his resignation to the PSC.

“I’m supposed to be informing government on what is happening in Fiji Rugby Union, but they did not advise me beforehand, that this is the changes happening, like we’re appointing someone to be the CEO that hasn’t been done, and they have publicly announced that Rovereto is taking over the CEO positions without us knowing, and people have been questioning that because the chairman of the PSC has also commented on it that he hasn’t received any resignation from Rovereto, so it’s on them (FRU) they have to fix it, not my ministry.”

He says that it’s on the FRU board now to fix what everyone has been questioning after the public announcement made on the new CEO appointment.

He says the best person to ask is the chairman of the FRU trustees.

Meanwhile, the former 7s rep started in his new role last Thursday.