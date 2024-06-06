Nayacalevu continues as Acting PS until mid-July

Rovereto Nayacalevu [Source: FRU]

The Ministry of Civil Service has confirmed that Rovereto Nayacalevu is still the Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry until his replacement is confirmed.

This follows Nayacalevu’s appointment as the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive.

In statement, Public Service Commission Chair, Luke Rokovada says Nayacalevu has resigned from his position last week.

Rokovada says Nayayalevu’s resignation will be effective from the end of this month, after the expiration of the 30-day notice stipulated in his contract.

The PSC Chair adds Nayacalevu has opted to stay on until mid-July to allow for a seamless transition to his successor.

Rokovada says he has been constantly communicating with FRU Board Chair, Peter Mazey to facilitate a seamless transition between Nayacalevu and his replacement.