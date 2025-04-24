Nakasi High, MGM grab gold in 1500m

Veresa Valemei of Nakasi High School and Gladness Simpson of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School won gold in the 15000m Final.

In the Senior Girls division, Gladness Simpson of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School won gold, Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker Secondary School won silver, and Makereta Vadrodro from Nasesevia Secondary won bronze.

In the Senior Boys division, Veresa Valemei of Nakasi High School won gold, Peni Bulikiobo of Jai Narayan College won silver, and Natabua High School’s Savenaca Namokoli won bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Jale Raikatalau of Ratu Kadavulevu School won gold in the Intermediate Boys 1,500 metres, Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School won silver, and Noa Drevenavuka of Church College Fiji won bronze.

In the Intermediate Girls division, Lusia Neneyawa of Thomas Baker Secondary School won gold, Marama Miliakere of Saint John Cawaci won silver, and Laisani Nakoro of Adi Cakabau School won bronze.

In the Junior Boys 1,500 metres event, Emosi Baledrokadroka of Natabua High School won gold, Vukivuki Mitieli of Nakasi High School won silver, and Maika Turner of Ratu Luke Memorial School won bronze.

In the Junior Girls division, Mereseini Nailo of Dreketi High School won gold, Makitalena Lakolako of Nasau Central won silver, and Manaini Lewasariri of Wainimala Secondary School won bronze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.