Naitasiri U17 through to FSSRL Eastern Zone quarters

Naitasiri Secondary School Under-17 team

Discipline will be an area the Naitasiri Secondary School under-17 side will need to work on before the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Eastern Zone quarter-finals next weekend.

The side managed to secure a dominant 28-4 win over Lami High School at the Saint Marcelin Primary School grounds in Suva this afternoon.

Coach Sakiasi Muakalou says the side will be going back to their drawing board this week, as they prepare for the quarter-finals.

He says Lami High School came out stronger than expected, but credited the boys for their efforts.

“We’ll need to focus on improving our discipline as we had a little bit of issues with that today and we got a few yellow cards and we’ll have to fix that this coming week because we have a big game next weekend.”

He also thanked all the parents who came down with the team from Naitasiri, noting that their support means everything for the team.

Naitasiri’s quarter-final opponent is yet to be confirmed. The Eastern Zone quarter-finals is expected to be held at the St Marcelin grounds next weekend.

