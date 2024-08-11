Naitasi hopeful to be better in next Olympic

Lolohea Naitasi in action [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Despite not achieving the desired result at the Paris Olympics, Lolohea Naitasi is even more determined to emerge stronger in the next Olympic games.

The 17-year-old athlete has competed in many international competitions, but she expresses that the Olympics is unlike anything else.

The young Taekwondo practitioner expresses that the desire to win is heightened at the Olympics, a feeling she has never before experienced in other events.

“The Olympics is very different. Now I have to go back home prepare really well, train harder and try again in the next four years”.

She fought valiantly against world number five Julyana Alsadeq from Jordan.

Despite the outcome, she will always treasure the experience of seeing the Fijian delegations turning out in numbers to cheer for her.