Mudunasoko falls short again in Qatar

Kelera Mudunasoko [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko has missed the cut for the semi-finals of the women’s 200 meters breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 16-year-old Swami Vivekananda College student managed a time of 2.46.29 seconds.

This is below her best time of 2.41.98 seconds, which she achieved at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Mudunasoko earlier fell short in the 100 meters breaststroke, finishing 44th overall.

Meanwhile teammate Hansel McCaig will take part in the men’s 50 meters freestyle event later today.