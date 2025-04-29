Mini Games registrations closed before Fiji Finals

Despite strong performances at the Coca-Cola Games, including those of blue ribbon champions Sera Nasilivata and Samuela Navitalai, athletes are not automatically being considered to represent Fiji at the Mini Pacific Games in Palau this June.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has clarified the selection process.

FASANOC’s position is that several factors determine selection, and performance in a single event, such as the Coca-Cola Games, is not the sole criterion.

FASANOC CEO Vanessa Kilner explained that the selection criteria for each game are jointly agreed upon by FASANOC and the National Federations, typically 18 months in advance.

“You must remember the Coke games is a school game. And a lot of these children, they are identified at the Coke games. That’s why you join a club, an athletics club. You get trained, you participate in different competitions. They send you overseas for competitions. So by the time you hit Team Fiji, you’re actually seasoned to actually participate.”

The last trials for athletics in Fiji were held before the Coca-Cola Games, and Team Fiji’s athletics registrations had already closed.

Athletes are assessed over a period of time, with ongoing participation in various competitions.

Their involvement in training camps, trials, and fitness tests is monitored and tracked.

National Federations then implement these criteria with their athletes.

The Selection Justification Committee evaluates submitted athlete names against these pre-established criteria.

