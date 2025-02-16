McKenzie Stars for Chiefs

[ Source: Super Rugby Pacific ]

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie was the standout performer as the Chiefs staged a dramatic comeback in wet conditions at Eden Park, defeating the Blues 25-14.

McKenzie crossed for two tries in the second half, finishing with 20 points as the Chiefs erased an eight-point deficit to claim the win.

Eight months ago, the Blues had triumphed 41-10 in the all-New Zealand final at the same venue, and it seemed as though they were on track to repeat that result when tries from Dalton Papali’i and AJ Lam put them 14-6 ahead at the break.

However, the Blues’ discipline issues in the second half proved costly.

With Josh Fusitua receiving a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, the Chiefs capitalized, taking control in the final quarter to secure a hard-fought win.

Meanwhile, the Western Force emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter against Moana Pasifika, edging them out 45-44 in a thrilling contest.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs will face the Crusaders at 6:05 pm on Friday, followed by the Reds taking on Moana Pasifika at 8:35 pm.

On Saturday, the action continues with the Drua facing the Hurricanes at 3:35 pm, the Highlanders battling the Blues at 6:05 pm, and the Brumbies taking on the Western Force at 8:35 pm