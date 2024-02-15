McCaig improves PB, misses cut for semis

Team Fiji swimmer Hansel McCaig [Source: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji swimmer Hansel McCaig improved his personal best in the 100-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 20-year-old improved his time from the 2023 Pacific Games, clocking 52.15 seconds.

Despite his performance and placing second in his heat, McCaig missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

His next event will be the 50-meter freestyle tomorrow, where he will try and improve his time to qualify for the Paris Olympics in July.

Meanwhile, teammate, Kelera Mudunasoko will compete in the women’s 200 meters breaststroke later today.