MBHS and SGS maintain lead

Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School continue to hold the lead in the boys and girls division, respectively, of the Suva Zone Two Athletics competition.

Day two of the competition is underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The unofficial medal tally sees the boys from Flagstaff hold the lead with 18 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

SGS follows with nine gold, seven silver, and bronze, while Jai Narayan College sits at third with two gold and a bronze medal.

For the girls division, SGS has 13 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze.

Following closely behind is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 10 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze as Nuku Secondary School sits at third with gold and silver medals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.