Matai hungry for more after record-breaking jump

Pacific Games gold medalist Rusiate Matai is still processing his record-breaking high jump at the Bearcat Invitational in the United States of America.

After seven months of intense training, the 19-year-old is proud of his achievement and determined to keep pushing higher.

It’s the strong support from thousands of miles away that has kept the star focused on achieving greatness while studying at Neosho County Community College.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he did not mince his words when asked if he wanted to set another record.

“Yes! I want to go higher than 2.10m. I want to set a new record that can last a very long time.”

The Tavua lad only had his grandparents and parents to thank for how far he has reached and is grateful that they continue to encourage him especially home away from home.



Matai won gold in the senior boys division at the Fiji Finals for Balata College last year.

He also brought home gold from the Pacific Games in Honiara, the Solomon Islands in 2023 after clearing the bar at 2.03m.

