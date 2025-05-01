Maritime schools receive sporting equipment

Teachers and students from maritime schools gathered this afternoon in Suva to receive sporting equipment from the Fiji Secondary Schools Association and Sports World to help them prepare for next year’s Fiji Final’s competition.

Equipment worth $15,000 was handed over to these teachers and students, and it will be shared among seven schools.

This is part of Coca-Cola Fiji’s $50,000 donation package for the 2025 Fiji Finals, where $35,000 from this package has been allocated for prize money for the overall boys’ and girls’ winners plus the second and third-placed schools, and $15,000 was donated to maritime schools.

FSSAA secretary Biu Colati says he is happy to have Sports World come on board as well and hand over the equipment for these schools.

“The vouchers are being paid to Sports World, and Sports World puts on top another 15 percent.”

He thanked Sports World for their contribution and is adamant this equipment will help these schools with their preparations for the next Fiji Finals.

The seven schools that received this equipment are Ratu Lalabalavu Memorial School, Cicia High School, Adi Moapa Secondary School, Gau Secondary School, Richmond Methodist High School, Vunisea Secondary School, and Rotuma High School.

