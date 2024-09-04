Mar ranked 7th in the world

[Source: Fiji Paralympic Committee / Facebook]

Fiji’s para-athlete Irene Mar has made a remarkable leap in the world of taekwondo, debuting at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and swiftly rising to a world ranking of 7th.

The 19-year-old showcased her talent by defeating her Ukrainian opponent in the Para Taekwondo Women’s K44-57kg division.

Mar advanced to the quarter-finals but was edged out by Turkey.

However, she was given a second chance through a repechage match against Kazakhstan.