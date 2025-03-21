Jackson confident in backrow depth

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Fijian Drua are not short on backrow options despite Motikiai Murray’s suspension.

Head coach Glen Jackson is confident in the squad’s depth, with several players capable of stepping up to fill the void.

The likes of Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, and Meli Derenalagi provide versatility and quality, giving the coaching staff plenty of choices.

“We’ve got some pretty good loose forward trios that are fit and available. Elia has been playing really well in any position, Dume has done a great job, and we’ve got Etonia Waqa and Joe Tamani as well. So, our options in the backrow are of high quality.”

Jackson added that while Murray’s absence is a setback, the squad remains well-prepared thanks to the strength and conditioning team.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force at 6.05pm this Sunday in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

