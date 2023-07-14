National hockey teams to face NZ in semis

[ Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook ]

Both the Fiji men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.

The men defeated Papua New Guinea 3-1 to book their spot in the last four.

This sets up a semi-final clash against New Zealand.

The women played a tough, physical game against New Zealand but lost 2-7 at full-time.

They will meet again in the first women’s semi-final today.

The top three teams from the men’s and women’s competitions qualify for the 2024 FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Oman.