Mock finally gets big hockey break

Jerokee Mock

New Fiji men’s hockey rep, Jerokee Mock, used to train with the national side when he was 12-year-old.

His elder brothers Christopher and Denzel Mock are former national reps and Jerokee is glad he’s following in their footsteps.

The 24-year-old will debut for Fiji at the 2024 Pacific Cup next month in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement



Jerokee Mock

Mock has been playing hockey since 2008 while at Holy Family Primary School in Labasa before moving to Suva where he attended St John Bosco, Marcellin and Vatuwaqa Primary Schools.

The former Cathedral Secondary School student along with Kirk Corrie are the new players who have been named and Mock says he’s eager to get his first gold medal.

“Since I was young I have been training with the Fiji team it inspired me and this will be my first ever Test match.”

He also says that he looks up to coach Shaun Corrie and Leevan Dutta.

The Oceania Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from the 9th to the 12th of next month with 16 teams participating.