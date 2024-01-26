Fiji women’s after ninth spot at 5s World Cup

[Source: WORLDSPORTPICS]

The Fiji women’s hockey side has a chance to win the Challengers trophy at the 5s World Cup in Oman.

Our team will play Namibia at 11 tonight as they try to finish ninth in the competition.

This is after they beat Zambia 6-3 following their 4-all draw with Malaysia.

A win against Malaysia in their last pool match would’ve seen our side progress to the quarterfinals but they threw away a 3-1 lead before holding out for a 4-all draw.

Fiji earlier lost 14-1 to Olympic champions Netherlands, they then recorded its first win against the hosts Oman 3-2 before the draw against Malaysia but they bounced back to beat Zambia 6-3 after failing to make the top eight.

National rep Tiara Dutta who created history by scoring Fiji’s first goal at the World Cup says they were quite emotional because they had it in the bag and fumbled at the end.

“The story to get here is a very long one but we have a lot of people supporting us, we have a lot of sponsors on board and we want to thank them that we’re here and you know getting these two wins and a draw against Malaysia, we really hope this is enough to you know give thanks to the people that have got us here.”

Dutta says it was an honor to play world number Netherlands and Fiji aimed to score against them which they did.