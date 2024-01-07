Fiji teams still getting used to 5’s World Cup

The Fiji men’s and women’s hockey side are still getting used to the novelty of participating in their first ever 5’s World Cup in Oman next month.

Men’s captain Jerome Edwards says the idea of representing Fiji at a world cup has always been a dream of every player, and now it is slowly but surely turning into reality.

He adds that the players are determined not to let the opportunity get the better of them and ensure they make a stand against the best teams in the world.

“This 5-a-side competition is fairly new to us and we’re trying to see this exposure for our young boys as well. Some of us senior boys have been playing for quite some time so just looking at exposure and talent for our boys, that is something we are looking forward to.”

The Hockey 5’s World Cup will be held on the 28th to the 31st of next month in the city of Muscat.