Goodell dismisses claims of Swift Super Bowl script

Army Black Knights members hold up a call in play sign of American recording artist Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce [Source: Reuters]

FL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had “scripted” the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The run-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between the world’s biggest pop star and the Chiefs All-Pro tight end.

While Goodell said the “Taylor Swift effect” is positive for the league, the singer has become a target for allies of former President Donald Trump, with some spreading conspiracy theories that her relationship with Kelce was part of an NFL plan to get Biden back into the White House.

Swift backed Biden in 2020 and while she has not announced her support for any candidate ahead of this year’s election some Republican party supporters are convinced she will use the Super Bowl spotlight to call on her army of fans, known as “Swifties”, to vote Democrat.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the presidential race last month before throwing his support behind Trump, said in January on the social media platform X: “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month.

For Goodell though, Swift has been nothing but good for the NFL, pulling in a new demographic that has prompted a jump in viewership and merchandise and ticket sales.