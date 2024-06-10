Sheraton Golf Classics bigger and better

The 12th edition of the Sheraton Golf Classics got underway today, drawing a remarkable contingent of golfers from across the Pacific region.

Event Manager Bronwyn Russell says they are excited about the tournament as 240 players vie for glory in what has become one of the most anticipated events in the golfing calendar.

She says expresses her enthusiasm for this year’s tournament, noting its growing popularity as each year, the Sheraton Golf Classics attracts more and more golfers.

“You know, some of the players that have been here have gone on to the US PGA Tour, which is absolutely, you know, you cannot beat that, you know, as far as what a great training, not just training ground, but they love coming back.”

Rusell says players taking part are from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific islands, including Samoa.

This year’s competition at the Denarau and Natadola courses boasts a strong field of 60 professional golfers, featuring both local talent and international participants.

Among them are over 150 golfers who have traveled from overseas.

The professionals will be playing for $110,000 in prize money. $80,000 in the individual section, plus $15,000 in the team’s Stableford event and $15,000 in the team’s gross.