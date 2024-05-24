Officer who arrested Scheffler is disciplined

[Source: BBC]

The police officer who arrested world number one Scottie Scheffler last week has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera.

Scheffler was arrested by Bryan Gillis after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club for his second round at the US PGA Championship on 17 May.

The American was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer, all of which he denies.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Gillis has received “corrective action” following an internal investigation to see if policies were correctly followed.

“This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices,” said Gwinn-Villaroel.

“We respect the judicial process and we will allow the courts to proceed accordingly.”

Scheffler, who finished the US PGA Championship in a tie for eighth, had a court date set for 21 May but that has been pushed back to 3 June.