Celine Boutier wins LPGA Drive On Championship

[Source: Reuters]

Celine Boutier of France fired a 4-under 68 and prevailed in a one-hole playoff against England’s Georgia Hall to win the LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

Boutier, who held the lead after three rounds of action, sank a clutch birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to force the playoff after Hall had jumped ahead courtesy of a 7-under-par 65. Hall carded seven birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on Sunday, sharing low-round honours with Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Daniela Darquea of Ecuador.

After both tallied 72-hole scores of 20-under 268, Boutier and Hall proceeded to replay the 18th hole, where Boutier sank her birdie putt to pick up her third victory on the LPGA Tour.

Furue finished third, just one stroke off the lead. She logged a clean card on Sunday, posting seven birdies.

South Korean Na Rin An (67 on Sunday) took fourth at 18-under 270, while Ally Ewing (67) and Jin Young Ko (68) of South Korea finished tied for fifth.

A seven-way tie for seventh included Stacy Lewis, Lilia Vu, Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, who was only one shot back of the lead entering play Sunday.