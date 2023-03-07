Australia's Lee backs 'tough' PGA Tour changes

Min Woo Lee. [Source: Reuters]

Reduced fields and no cuts at designated events will be “tough” on players trying to make the grade on the PGA Tour but will ultimately reward good golf, according to Australian Min Woo Lee.

The Tour has approved sweeping changes for 2024 in response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, drawing a scathing reaction from lower-ranked players. read more

James Hahn, a twice winner on the Tour ranked 305th in the world, told U.S. media last week they were “just another way to funnel more money to the top players in the world.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lee, ranked 50th in the world, said he could see both sides of the debate but was adamant it would be good for the game.

Designated events were announced by the PGA Tour last August to get the best players competing against each other more often.

The move came amid the threat posed by LIV Golf, which features limited-field, 54-hole events with no cuts and guaranteed prize money for each golfer.

Leading players, including world number three Rory McIlroy, have said the changes are necessary for the tour to be more competitive.