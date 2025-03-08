Full time: Bulldogs hang on to win against desperate Dragons

[Source: ABC News]

What a game.

What a contest.

The Bulldogs had to hang on a bit there as the intense pace of that frenetic clash caught up with Canterbury-Bankstown.

An enormously physical contest that the Dogs win 28-20.

The Dogs led 28-6 at one point in the second half, but a superb fightback of three late tries — sparked by Jacon Liddle — saw the Dragons raise the stakes in front of a packed Kogarah Oval.

Marcelo Montoya got the opening try on his return to the Bulldogs, with Blake Wilson and Connor Tracey both scoring before the break.

A Sitili Tupouniua double helped the Bulldogs surge into the lead and it looked they would never be threatened with their intense rush defence smothering the Dragons.

But Christian Tuipulotu scored an effusive hat-trick for the Dragons to keep them in a hugely entertaining contest.

