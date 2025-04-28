FRU calls on fans for support this weekend

[File Photo]

Fiji Rugby Union operations manager Sale Sorokavi is calling out to fans for their support this weekend, as the Fijiana XV prepares to take on the Wallaroos for their first test match of the year, in a Super Rugby double-header at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This will be the first time the Wallaroos get to play the Fijiana on their home turf, making the clash one not to be missed.

Sorovaki says the as women’s rugby in Fiji is still it it’s development stages, support from their fans is very important.

“Yes we know that women’s rugby is still growing in Fiji, and we would like to have all the fans there. Yes, we are represented at the super W, local competitions where we are thriving, so we would like to invite all the fans to not only come out to support the Drua, but also stay and watch the first test of the year between the Fijiana and the Wallaroors, you know our women need our support.”

He also mentions that this test match will strengthen their Vuvale partnership with Australia, which also extends onto the rugby turf.

The double-header will first see the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Reds at 2.05pm, before the Fijiana plays the Wallaroos at 5pm.

