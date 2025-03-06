Former Lautoka mentor back to help Blues

supplied

Former Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad has rejoined the Sugar City boys to bolster their preparations.

Working alongside coach Shivam Raj, the duo is focused on guiding the team to their first win in the 2025 Extra Premier League.

Following their Round 2 loss to Nasinu, Lautoka aims to rebound against Labasa this weekend, with the support of their home crowd.

Lautoka is playing Labasa this Sunday at 3 pm at Churchill Park and fans can listen to live commentary for this match on Radio Fiji Two.

The Uprising Sports Center in Navua will see Nasinu host Ba at 3 pm on Sunday.

Nadroga faces Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka at 1 pm on Sunday, and Suva plays Tavua at Garvey Park on Saturday at 3 pm.

