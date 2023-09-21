Young Kulas through to U16 last four

The Digicel Young Kulas will face Tahiti in the first semi-final of the OFC Women’s Under-16 Championship.

Fiji secured its place in the last four after a 4-nil drubbing of the Cook Islands.

A strong first-half performance was enough for the national side to come away with the crucial win.

Sisilia Kuladina scored two goals while captain Kasanita Tabua and Elesi Tabunase got one each to lead 4-0 at the break.

They continued the same momentum in the second spell but the Cooks defended their goal well to keep the scoreline as is.

Fiji will take on Tahitu on Sunday at 1.45pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.