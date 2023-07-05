Young Kulas pride themselves on sisterhood

It’s crunch time for the Digicel Young Kulas as they are two hours away from the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship semi-final match against Samoa.

Coach Angeline Chua says nothing changes in their approach to a match understanding that they have to put in the hard-work if they want a win.

Chua says sisterhood is something they’re proud of and it is an important factor in their performance.

“From the beginning of the tournament, we approached every game knowing that we have to work the hardest on the field and work for each other. We are still doing that in every game so for us team work and team spirit is very important in our team.”

She adds Samoa is good team with a number of players who have been playing in Australia and New Zealand but she trusts the Young Kulas system and the caliber of her players.

The Young Kulas take on Samoa at 3pm at the HFC Stadium in Suva. New Zealand takes on t he Cook Islands in the second semi-final at 7pm.

You can watch the games live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.