Young Kulas go down to Morocco in friendly

The Young Kulas wrapped up their FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup preparations in Costa Rica today with a 2-nil loss to Morocco.

Fiji held the 59th ranked side nil-all at halftime and held Morocco scoreless for over an hour.

There’re also concerns now for the side after central defender Angeline Rekha’s early concussion in the match.

It was the Digicel Young Kulas second friendly match and they lost the first one to hosts Costa Rica 2-nil.



Coach Angeline Chua says they stayed compact and executed their defensive plan well, especially after losing Rekha.

However, Chua says as fatigue set in during the second half, Morocco took advantage of gaps in the Fijian defense to score twice.

The team departs for Colombia tomorrow for the World Cup.

Fiji will play Brazil in their first World Cup match on Sunday at 11 am before meeting Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their last match will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the U20 World Cup live on FBC Sports.