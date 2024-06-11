World's fastest man Bolt ruptures Achilles in charity soccer match

[Source: Reuters]

Jamaican sprinting hero Usain Bolt ruptured his Achilles tendon at a charity football match in London on Sunday, confirming the news in a social media post.

The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the Soccer Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Bolt posted an Instagram photo from a dressing room, his right foot encased in a walking boot.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ruptured Achilles but done know we are a warrior,” wrote Bolt, who flashed a peace sign in the photo.

Bolt had been skipper of the World XI against an England select side that included former internationals such as Jermain Defoe.

Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. was among the thousands of people who commented on Bolt’s post, writing “Bro what you out here doing?!? We retired remember,” with a laughing emoji.

The 37-year-old Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London.