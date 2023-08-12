Women’s World Cup setting a legacy of football in Australia

Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond believes the FIFA Women’s World Cup will leave a lasting legacy for football in Australia.

The 30-year-old says Australia is not a nation that is traditionally associated with football so the sport constantly competes for attention and support.

However, the atmosphere of playing at home has changed that for Australia with the players knowing that they have the backing of the crowd every time they step out of the field.

Australia battles France at 7 tonight in the third quarter-final.

England meets Colombia at 10.30pm in the last quarter-final match.

[Source: FIFA]