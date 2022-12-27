Winning return for Liverpool

[Source: Liverpool FC/Twitter]

Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season.

Salah’s fifth-minute opener – created by a couple of sublime passes from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson – gave them the perfect start on their league return.

They added their second before half-time when Van Dijk’s shot deflected in off Ezri Konsa following a corner.

Spanish teenager Bajcetic scored his first senior Liverpool goal nine minutes from time ended hopes of a dramatic fightback at Villa Park.

[Source: BBC Sport]