We’ll remain competitive: Dunn

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Football Under-20 co-captain Thomas Dunn is optimistic the team will do much better in their last FIFA World Cup pool match tomorrow.

The team lost its first two games, going down 4-0 to Slovakia and 3-0 to the USA.

Despite the results, Dunn says their performance against the Americans was much better compared to that of their opening match.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have learnt their lessons and improvements are expected in their next match against Ecuador.

“We know they’re better sides, well developed but it won’t harm us, we’ll keep going, keep working hard and fighting until the last minute of the last game. We just have to be patient with the ball, keep it and just play our game.”

Dunn says they know they have nothing to lose but they will remain to be competitive.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys plays Ecuador tomorrow at 6am.