We'll prepare for our toughest opponent: Soromon

Azariah Soromon.
Suva is expected to come up with something different when they face Auckland City in the OFC Champions League final on Saturday.
The Whites lost to Auckland 3-1 in their group match but there’s some much-needed confidence in camp after they beat AS Pirae 4-2 in the semifinal yesterday.
Azariah Soromon who scored two goals in the semi-final win and was named Player of the Match says they’ll have to be better for the final dance.
“Hopefully we going to face our tough opponent. I think we will try our best on Saturday. We will come again to try and win this O-league”
It’s the first time Suva will be featuring in the OFC Champions League final.
Suva will meet defending champion Auckland City at 3pm in Port Villa, Vanuatu on Saturday.