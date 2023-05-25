We'll prepare for our toughest opponent: Soromon

Azariah Soromon.

Suva is expected to come up with something different when they face Auckland City in the OFC Champions League final on Saturday.

The Whites lost to Auckland 3-1 in their group match but there’s some much-needed confidence in camp after they beat AS Pirae 4-2 in the semifinal yesterday.

Azariah Soromon who scored two goals in the semi-final win and was named Player of the Match says they’ll have to be better for the final dance.

“Hopefully we going to face our tough opponent. I think we will try our best on Saturday. We will come again to try and win this O-league”

It’s the first time Suva will be featuring in the OFC Champions League final.

Suva will meet defending champion Auckland City at 3pm in Port Villa, Vanuatu on Saturday.