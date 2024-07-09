We need our confidence back says Rodu

Fiji Men’s Under 19 football Coach Marika Rodu says they will have a discussion about their performance against the Solomon Islands where they lost 3-0 yesterday in the OFC Men’s Championships in Apia, Samoa.

Despite the disappointing loss, Rodu believes the team performed well in some areas.

He adds that they won’t let the loss affect them and will work hard to overcome their next opponents, Vanuatu.

“We need to keep our chances alive by winning and make sure we score some goals, so we will have a chit-chat about this game, push the boys morale and make sure they return with confidence that we had in the first match and make sure we secure three points in the next game against Vanuatu.”

He says they will need to get back the confidence they had when they won against Tahiti last week.

Rodu is confident the team can perforn better when they face Vanuatu at 11am on Thursday.