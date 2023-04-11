We are confident: Tahioa

Marlon Tahioa.

Suva FC midfielder Marlon Tahioa is confident his team has what it takes to overcome the defending OFC Champions League champion, Auckland City.

With a few weeks left until the commencement of the O-League, the capital-city side is preparing well for their outing in May.

The Solomon Islander say they are not underestimating any team, as they are champions of their respective countries.

“I believe it’s teamwork, if we fight together we will be able to win”

He adds they began their preparation from the beginning of the year knowing that the competition level would be high.

Suva and Auckland City FC are pooled with Lupe Ole Soaga and Solomon Warriors.

The competition starts on the 14th of next month.