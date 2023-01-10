Wales captain retires from football aged 33

[Source: BBC]

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glittering career.

The nation’s most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances announced his decision on social media.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, is arguably Wales’ finest ever footballer.

Cardiff-born Bale’s club career took him from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid before his move to Los Angeles.

Bale joined Southampton as a schoolboy and made his debut for the Saints as a 16-year-old in April 2006.