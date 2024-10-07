Veterans step in for Tavua FC

Dr Diva Singh

Tavua FC will head into this year’s Inter District Championship tournament with an unchanged squad, except for two key replacements due to player absences.

Veteran Shameel Rao, a former Ba and Fiji rep, will step in at left-wing back, while Malakai Tiwa resumes his captaincy.

With Rao, Tiwa, and coach/player Dr Diva Singh leading the charge, the team is also committed to reminding the public about the importance of early detection and the availability of walk-in breast clinics at Pacific Specialist Healthcare, as they gear up for a meaningful IDC campaign.

Dr. Singh says Tavua will support a great initiative.

“We will play and dedicate this to breast cancer patients and those families who have lost grandmothers, mothers, or sisters to the illness.”

This will also be the final tournament for player-coach Dr Diva Singh, who will transition into a full-time coaching role next year.

The 2024 FMF IDC tournament will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka from the 15th to the 20th of this month.